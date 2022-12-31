Many Ladies are presently engaged in smoking marijuana! While many were taught by their boyfriends, others became smokers through their friends!

Many guys who smoke weed, when you ask them, they admit that they enjoy the company of ladies who smoke weed because they see them as fun to be with, jovial, full of life and great in bed too.

But when it comes to making a lifetime commitment, can a guy settle down with a lady who smokes weed?

While some guys won’t mind ending up with a wife that smokes, others don’t see it as a nice idea.

It’s not yet proven yet if smoking weed can hurt the womb of a married woman, thereby putting her in danger of not giving birth to children.

Another reason is that irrespective of male smokers enjoy what they do, they wouldn’t want a mother who would be a bad influence to their children.

Whatever be the case, as a smoker, would you love to get married to a woman that smokes weed

https://www.solutionreporters.com/2022/12/30/can-you-marry-a-lady-who-smokes-weed/

