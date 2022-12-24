CBN Governor, Emefiele jittery over planned arrest by DSS-Saharareporters

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele is afraid to return to Nigeria amid allegations of terrorism financing and possible arrest and attention by the secret police, saharaReporters disclosed in it latest exclusive news.

Emefiele, travelled to United States with President Mohammadu Bubari for US-Africa Leadership Summit but has not returned. He was said to have told close aides that he was not feeling fine. He was also being invited by the National Assembly but sent words from abroad claiming illness.

The secret police, the Department of State Services had applied to a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking a warrant of arrest for Emefiele.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the court declined the application to arrest and detain the governor of CBN, but said it could go ahead and arrest Emefiele if the DSS felt compelled to do so based on its evidence against him.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is already interrogating top directors under Emefiele in the Central Bank of Nigeria over the N2 Billion Naira loans granted President of National Cottons Association of Nigeria, Anibe Achimugu.

