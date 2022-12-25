Celebrating The Christ In Christmas

jingle bells, jingle bells jingle all the way….. I can vividly remember few christmas back in my home town Owerri-Nigeria as the song is being sang all over the place: TV, radio, church etc. The christmas aroma fills the air as the harmattan also joins in the aura of excitement.

In Nigeria, christmas is the MAJOR celebration for the year, as young girls go to the saloon to get their hair fixed. Tales of “attachment” fills the air as every girl wants to look different with a new hair style after months of braided hair which happens to be the requirement for most secondary schools in Nigeria.

Christmas clothes, decoration, shoes, food stuffs and the exquisite christmas chicken is something i will never forget. In the eastern part of Nigeria, the best part of christmas is the home travel as every family goes to their villages to celebrate the holiday with their families in the village. Uncles, aunts and even grandparents all unite in the village for this “Glorious” gathering.

Well, over here in the states where there are so many holiday events. christmas should probably be among them though i don’t really know how its celebrated here as this would be my first christmas here since my arrival earlier this year. Holidays celebrations such as : Veterans days, Halloween, Thanksgiving day, Martin Luther kings day and so on are few celebration which are celebrated in America than other countries worldwide.

So my question today is, what is christmas?? is it just like any other holiday that people celebrate or is there something more; something more significant. Well, to different people it means different things. Some may see it as a “normal” holiday celebration or a day where we go to our villages during the harmattan season & unite with family and friends then eat lavishly on 25th. What is christmas to you??

Well from the Christian point of view it means – The celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Contrary to popular beliefs, christmas is not just a period where we expect “gifts” from Santa clause and share gifts among loved ones

. Its deep…really deep. Its an acknowledgment of love not just an expression of love. Get it? Its a time Christians gather together in acknowledgement of what God has done for us by sending His ONLY son to earth to die the death of a thief on our behalf. In this process of acknowledgement and celebration, we tend to rejoice and celebrate with our family and friends too.

We all love God, We all are grateful, We all appreciate His precious precious precious precious gift to mankind. That’s the christmas I know, that’s the christmas i celebrate, That’s the christmas I will always celebrate.

I quit celebrating Christ in a false way that the world celebrates. I quit putting Christ aside and Santa in front. I quit making kids believe christmas is all about Santa Clause, toys, candies & snow fall. Christmas is for all, Christmas is for me, Christmas is for you Christmas is for everybody.

Jesus birth was the beginning of my freedom from death, sin and hell. His death finalized it all. Jesus is indeed the reason for the glorious season. Jesus is the reason am alive, He is the reason i can even write this. Jesus is the son God.. He is everlasting and everlasting till everlasting.

Am surely NOT taking my Christ out of my Christmas instead i will invite others to celebrate my Christ in christmas. This is the day the Lord has made, i will surely rejoice and be glad in it. Yes, the snow will fall, the songs will play, even the chicken will be eaten but my Christ will remain. He will forever be the reason for this beloved season. JESUS is the reason for the celebration. Jesus is the reason for this beautiful SEASON.

Have fun, enjoy with your loved ones this festive christmas but always remember the reason for the season Christ. Merry christmas & a prosperous new year celebration.God bless you all

