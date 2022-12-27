Celestial Church Sacks Shepherd in Charge of CCC Metro Parish, Washington for fighting durning service

Evangelist Adelaja Hassan, Shepherd in charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Metro Parish,Chillum place,Washington DC has ben sacked by Pastor Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa.

A letter addressed to the clergy by Pastor Mobiyina and dated 27 December 2022 disclosed that Hassan brought dishonour to the church by fighting the Deputy HOD in charge of administration in Washington DC inside the altar when the Christmas service had already commenced.

GISTMASTER saw a viral video of the incidence durning service at CCC Metro Parish in Washington DC.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related