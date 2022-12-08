Celine Dion Diagnosed With ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7_mb-zUG30

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder that ultimately leaves sufferers as human statues as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk. This is so sad



https://twitter.com/virgosgrooviest/status/1600835370765422593?t=u4V0s66utokNgbWBrHjTzA&s=08

Celine Dion diagnosed with ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’, an incurable and extremely rare neurological disease

The singer revealed the news via her Instagram page

Celine Dion took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the shocking and devasting news that she’s been diagnosed with an incredibly rare and life-changing disease known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

As the name suggests, the disease causes the body’s muscles to seize up which over time it became progressively worse, eventually leaving those suffering with the disease looking like statues, often unable to move their body at all.

Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for the disease, but there are a few ways of slowing it down and minimizing the symptoms.

Dion bravely revealed the news via her Instagram in a post that was captioned: “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

She’s been forced to cancel her European tour following the diagnosis.

The singer revealed that the spasms are already affecting her day-to-day life. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to”, she said.

Dion assured that she’s working closely with her team of doctors and that she is receiving plenty of support from her close family.

This is the latest tragedy the Candian singer has had to deal with after having to deal with the death of her husband back in 2016.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2022/12/08/6391d700e2704e48908b4575.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related