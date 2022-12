Presidential candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig , @atiku and his running mate, @IAOkowa will participate on @channelstv #ThePeoplesTownHall at 7pm today.

What questions do you have for them?



Follow LIVE:

https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1OyKAVnmpMWGb?t=vp5dGveXfDnCvQ5ItGwy6A&s=09

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c8LoR84Xjs

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related