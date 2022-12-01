Checkout A Real Sample Of Yoruba Marriage List (Pictured)

As far as the bride price is concerned in Nigeria, the Yoruba list remains the cheapest.

Attached in this article is the bride price list that my girlfriend’s family gave me for marrying their daughter let me shock you, I still divide some of those items into two.

Note:

1. almost all the items here are general items that will be requested in any part of Yorubaland

2. Some may add one or two things to it, e.g., live goat or chicken.

3. The quantity of each item may be more or less but I can bet you that it won’t be outrageous.

4. The bride’s father writes the list not the community but if he likes, he may ask for the input of his elderly ones preferably his elder brother (or sister).

The input most time is for the first daughter. After that, the remaining daughter’s is a photocopy.

5. It is negotiable.

6. Except for the monetary materials, all other bride price materials will be shared equally by the bride’s father and mother and some portion send to both grandparents’ families.

7. Any family in Yoruba that gave you a bride price worth 300k should be reported to their religious leaders for greediness and covetousness.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related