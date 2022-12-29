Chelsea Officially Signs Striker David Datro Fofana From Molde

Chelsea announced on Wednesday they have reached an agreement with Norwegian club Molde for the transfer of David Datro Fofana, a guy touted to become the new Didier Drogba and compared to Manchester City Erling Haaland.

The club said in a statement that the striker will join the club officially on January 1, 2023.

“Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana,” the statement read.

“The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!”

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international has completed a medical and signed a long-term deal, with the Blues paying a transfer fee of €12 million, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Fofana scored 15 goals and provided 3 assists in 24 league matches for Molde this season and in total, he has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 65 games for Molde.

Who is David Datro Fofana?

David Datro Fofana was born on December 22, 2002, in Ouragahio, Ivory Coast and had lived and played football in his home country up until February 2021 when he joined Norwegian club, Molde FK.

The €12 million move to Chelsea will set a record as the most expensive transfer out of the Norwegian league, Haaland’s move from Molde to Salzburg in 2019 cost €8 million.

Why is he compared to Manchester City Erling Haaland

The comparisons to Haaland stem from the fact that they both spent their teenage years scoring for Molde, the Norwegian scored 20 goals and added 6 assists in 50 games for Molde, just over a goal contribution every other game, the same as Fofana’s current average.

Source- https://inform.ng/sports/chelsea-signs-david-datro-fofana-from-molde/

