Christmas Cow Kills Former Youth President In Bayelsa (Photos)

Tragedy struck on Christmas Eve when a cow killed a former youth president of Obogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Mr Sobokime Igodo, IGBERETV reports.

IGBERETV gathered that the deceased and a group of friends had contributed money to buy the cow, kill it and share as they normally did every year.

According to reports, at the deceased’s residence where the sharing was to take place, the two butchers hired to kill the cow were unable to make the animal stand and they kept attempting to find a way to kill it.

Igodo, who was inside the house had come out but was receiving a phonecall and was not paying attention to the drama between the two butchers and the cow. All of a sudden, the cow got up and charged towards the deceased, kicked him so hard that he landed on his back and broke his spine.

He was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa before he was referred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers State where he eventually died.

“GONE TOO SOON

IT WAS LIKE A DREAM WHEN I HEARD THE NEWS ABOUT YOU, STILL CAN’T BELIEVE YOU LEAVE US IN A TIME LIKE THIS.

THE COW YOU BUY WITH YOUR OWN MONEY PUT YOU LYING IN STATE,

OOH WHAT A PAINFUL EXIT OF MY BELOVED COMRADE!

#COMRADESUBOKIMEIGODO R.I.P!”, Yamboizibe Zimofu mourned Igodo on Facebook

