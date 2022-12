I went to market this morning for Xmas shopping, to my own surprise, the only cheap chicken you can get is spent (old) layers which is around #4500.00 to #6500…

Broiler and Noiler depending on Size is between 12k to 15k while Turkey ranges from 40k to 50k In Badagry market Lagos.

State your Location and price let’s compare.

