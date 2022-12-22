Comedian Basketmouth announces end of marriage to his wife, Elsie

As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

After much deliberations, my wife and have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.

We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times.

Thank you.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmeCLdGKHzm/?igshid=Yzg5MTU1MDY=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related