Company Tests Flying Car In Public, Gets 273 Orders In Minutes (Pics, Video)

An Israeli startup company, called AIR ONE has successfully completed the first unmanned cruise flight of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL).

The company is now targeting the end of 2024 when it would begin to sell the first batch of flying aircraft to the general public

The country’s Civil Aviation Authority witnessed the test flight and has already issued an airworthiness certificate

AIR ONE is an all-electric two-seater eVTOL with a range of 110 miles (177 km) on a single charge at speeds of up to 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour, at an altitude of 1,200 feet, and a flight time of one hour.

The aircraft, which already has an airworthiness certificate, has collapsible wings for easy parking and can take off from or land on any flat surface.

It is tailored for personal use and seeks to offer an everyday alternative for short-distance commuting in the sky.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1LJAVgHzfA

https://www.legit.ng/business-economy/technology/1511168-israeli-company-successfully-test-personal-flying-car-land-air-travel-video-viral/

