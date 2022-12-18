Could This Be Love Or Sexual Lust?
A lot of people often confuse sexual lust for love. They think they love someone not knowing that they are actually lusting after the person (body) and may not truly love the real person (soul).
So this post is intended to address that confusion by depicting the glaring difference between the characteristics of the two.
Lust is Proud – Love is Humble
Lust is Impatient – Love is Patient
Lust is Selfish – Love is Generous
Lust is Cruel – Love is Kind
Lust is Abusive – Love is Respectful
Lust is Insatiable/Discontented – Love is Satiable/Contented
Lust is Unforgiving – Love is Forgiving
Lust is Caresless – Love is Careful
Lust is Insincere – Love is Sincere
Lust is Fake – Love is Genuine
Lust is the Counterfeit – Love is the Original
Lust is the Lie – Love is the Truth
Lust is Foolish – Love is Wise
Lust is Evil – Love is Good
Lust is Unjust/Injustice – Love is Just/Justice
Lust is a Poison – Love is a Medicine
Lust is a Disease – Love is a Cure
Lust is a Curse – Love is a Blessing
Lust is the Darkness – Love is the Light
Lust is blindness – Love is sight
Lust Exaggerates – Love is Precise
Lust looks at the Outward Appearance – Love looks at the Heart
Lust is Superficial – Love is deep
Lust is Physical – Love is Spiritual
Lust is Temporal – Love is Eternal
Lust Profits Nothing – Love Profits All Things
Lust is of this World – Love Is Of GOD
John 3:16 (KJV)
For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
1 John 4:7-8 (KJV)
Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.
He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.
God bless.