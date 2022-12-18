Could This Be Love Or Sexual Lust?

A lot of people often confuse sexual lust for love. They think they love someone not knowing that they are actually lusting after the person (body) and may not truly love the real person (soul).

So this post is intended to address that confusion by depicting the glaring difference between the characteristics of the two.

Lust is Proud – Love is Humble

Lust is Impatient – Love is Patient

Lust is Selfish – Love is Generous

Lust is Cruel – Love is Kind

Lust is Abusive – Love is Respectful

Lust is Insatiable/Discontented – Love is Satiable/Contented

Lust is Unforgiving – Love is Forgiving

Lust is Caresless – Love is Careful

Lust is Insincere – Love is Sincere

Lust is Fake – Love is Genuine

Lust is the Counterfeit – Love is the Original

Lust is the Lie – Love is the Truth

Lust is Foolish – Love is Wise

Lust is Evil – Love is Good

Lust is Unjust/Injustice – Love is Just/Justice

Lust is a Poison – Love is a Medicine

Lust is a Disease – Love is a Cure

Lust is a Curse – Love is a Blessing

Lust is the Darkness – Love is the Light

Lust is blindness – Love is sight

Lust Exaggerates – Love is Precise

Lust looks at the Outward Appearance – Love looks at the Heart

Lust is Superficial – Love is deep

Lust is Physical – Love is Spiritual

Lust is Temporal – Love is Eternal

Lust Profits Nothing – Love Profits All Things

Lust is of this World – Love Is Of GOD

John 3:16 (KJV)

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.

1 John 4:7-8 (KJV)

Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.

He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.

God bless.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related