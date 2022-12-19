Court Convicts Okupe For Breaching Money Laundering Act

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and current Director General of Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP), was on Monday, December 19, convicted by an Abuja federal high court for allegedly breaching the Money Laundering Act, IGBERETV reports.

Ruling on the case in which Okupe is accused of receiving hundreds of millions in cash from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) while Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired) was in office, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu stated that Okupe is guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act, by accepting cash payments without going through financial institution, in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act.

Ojukwu however stood down proceedings till 1:45pm for Okupe to exercise his right under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to call witnesses to testify about his character, before the court could proceed to pronounce his sentence.



https://igberetvnews.com/1434205/court-convicts-okupe-breaching-money-laundering-act/

