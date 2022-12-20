Court Dissolves Paul Okoye And Anita’s Marriage

IGBERETV report

Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama has formerly granted Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye divorce.

Recall that in August 2021, Anita Okoye filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage.

Anita Okoye cited five major reasons for her decision to divorce her husband: “cheating, a claimed separation, being an absent parent, fraud, and difficult experiences.”

She, therefore, requested a settlement of $20,000 monthly as well as a number of Paul’ houses.

Earlier on, in her divorce petition signed by her lawyer, Ojonimi Akpe and Okutepa J.S, Anita had claimed that she contributed N10 million as an agreement with Paul that she would be granted space at the mall he had just completed in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

However, she accused Paul Okoye of cheating her out of the deal.

The petition reads in part, “That I know as a fact that the Petitioner founded a company called TannkCo in 2019.

“That the Petitioner and the Respondent agreed to build a mall where TannkCo would have its main offices, and the Petitioner contributed N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) for the purchase of the land and the building of the mall.

“That I know as a fact that the Respondent, upon completion of the mall, reneged on the agreement and failed to give TannkCo a space in the mall.”

However, Anita, who participated in court sessions via Zoom because she now lives in the US, was unable to prove all of the claims in her petition to the court.

As a result, she decided to withdraw all her claims and opted to settle.

The court, in its judgment, only granted joint custody of the children to the parties in the ruling on the case on October 20, 2022.

The petitioner (Anita) was, however, not given any money in the form of alimony or settlement.

Paul has moved on to a younger woman, while Anita is in the US with their 3 kids.



