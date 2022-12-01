Court Nullifies APGA Governorship Primary Election In Abia, Orders Rerun

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday nullified the Abia State governorship primary election of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA which produced Gregory Ibe as the winner, ABN TV reports.

The court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako also ordered the conduct of a fresh primary election within 14 days.

A chieftain of the party, Sir Chikwe Udensi had approached the court, urging the court to declare him the winner of the primary election.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/court-nullifies-abia-apga-governorship-primary-election-orders-rerun/

