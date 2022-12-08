Court Orders INEC To Publish All Ogun Labour Party Legislative Candidates

A follow-up to the previous thread

The Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish the names of the legislative candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State for the 2023 General elections.

In a pre-election suit marked FHC/AB/CS/243/2022 and filed by the LP, National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Abayomi Arabambi & 8 Ors is praying the Court to compel INEC (the sole defendant) to recognise and publish the names of candidates submitted by the party.

Recall that INEC in July omitted all Candidates of the Party that it had no record of names submitted. The commission also said the party did not submit the names of its candidates before the deadline.

In delivering his judgement, Justice Akintayo Aluko upheld the prayers of the plaintiffs and ordered INEC to immediately publish the names of all the legislative (3 Senatorial, 9 House of Reps and 26 House of Assembly) Candidates of the Party.

Justice Aluko affirmed that the Party conducted her Primaries in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and submitted those names before the expiration period given to political parties.

This judgement is only binding on legislative Candidates as Kehinde Anthony Sogunle (LP Governorship Candidate) and Aishat Lawal Keshiro (LP Deputy Governorship Candidate) are in another suit seeking the same reliefs of re-instating them as Candidates for the forthcoming election.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/569666-2023-court-orders-inec-to-accept-publish-names-of-lp-candidates-in-ogun.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related