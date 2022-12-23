Court Rejects Ex-Minister, Nwajiuba’s Bid To Void Tinubu’s Nomination

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, seeking to void the nomination of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a judgment on Friday, Justice Zainab Abubakar held that she lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

According to her, it was statute-barred, having been filed outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

The judgment was on the suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1114/2022 with Tinubu, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

This is the second time the Federal High Court would be dismissing Nwajiuba ‘s suit against Tinubu’s nomination.

In a judgment on December 15, Justice Inyang Ekwo (also of the Federal High Court in Abuja) dismissed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/942/2022 filed by Nwajiuba and a group, Rights for All International (RAI).

They sought to void the nomination of Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidates of the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwajiuba had among others, prayed the court to name him as a replacement for Tinubu as the candidate of the APC.

Justice Ekwo, who noted that RAI’s involvement in politically motivated cases violated its stated objectives and offended public policy, issued an order dissolving the group.



https://thenationonlineng.net/just-in-court-rejects-ex-ministers-bid-to-void-tinubus-nomination/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related