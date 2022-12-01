Court Sacks Atuma As Abia Central APC Senatorial Candidate, Reinstates Onuigbo

An Owerri division of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday sacked Hon. Emeka Atuma as the APC senatorial candidate for Abia Central and reinstated Hon. Sam Onuigbo, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency as the duly elected candidate of the party, ABN TV reports.

The court sets aside the judgment of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike which declared Atuma the winner of the primary election of the APC in Abia Central.

Onuigbo had insisted that Atuma did not take part in the primary election that produced him as the winner.

The trial judge said that APC held Abia Central senatorial Primary on the 28th, and 29th of May 2022, which did not produce any result.

Justice Anyadike held that the party held another one on June 7th 2022, which produced Emeka Atuma as the real candidate for Abia Central senatorial seat, saying it will be wrong for Onuigbo to rely on an inconclusive Primary for his case.

Reacting to the judgment, the federal lawmaker noted that the judgement is an indication that the judiciary remains the only hope of common man.

According to him, a lot of work was put into structuring the 2022 Electoral Act, expressing hope that as one of those who worked hard to ensure the actualisation of the piece of legislation, it will take the country’s democracy to the next level.

“A lot of work was put into structuring the 2022 Electoral Act and it is my belief as one of those who worked hard on it that this important piece of legislation will strengthen our democracy and take it to the next level,” he said.

Onuigbo also expressed gratitude to God for the provision of resources while the legal battle lasted, his team of lawyers, family, and the media for their support.

“My appreciation goes to God for the strength, provision of resources, and wisdom in this quest to ensure that justice is done. I also thank my family, my friends, my political team, my legal team, the media, and all my supporters for solidly standing behind me as we joined Abians, Nigerians, and indeed young people across the country to ensure that impunity did not reign. This victory is a triumph of justice. May we always work hard to enthrone justice wherever we find ourselves?

“I appeal to our entire party leadership and members, and Abians, to join hands with me for us to move to the next stage of ensuring that we enthrone in Abia Central, a good representation which I have symbolized over the years as is supported by my verifiable achievements. When good representation is enthroned, it is the people who win,” he added.



