Court Vacates Order Sentencing IGP Baba To 3-Months Imprisonment

BREAKING

3 Months Committal on IGP: Federal High Court Vacates Order
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has on Wednesday 14th December, 2022, set aside the contempt proceedings and committal order against the Office of the Inspector-General of Police.

This is following the motion filed before the Federal High Court on Thursday 1st December, 2022, by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, highlighting the basis why the order should be vacated,

particularly as the Force had complied with the original ruling of the court for the reinstatement of one Patrick C. Okoli, the plaintiff in the matter.

