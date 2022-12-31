Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Saudi Club Al Nassr

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC
