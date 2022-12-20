Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Names Qatar World Cup ‘The Worst Of All Time’

IGBERETV report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has described this year’s World Cup as ‘the worst ever’ in a dramatic post on social media.

Katia Aveiro, 45, watched on as her superstar brother was eliminated from the competition in the quarter-finals after Portugal fell to a shock defeat by underdogs Morocco.

Taking to social media, Aveiro wrote: ‘The worst World Cup of all time… that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina.’

In addition, she wrote: ‘Kylian Mbappe. This boy is unreal. What a bright future awaits you. Incredible.’

There had been questions over her brother’s commitment after suggestions that he was willing to walk away from the national team camp during the World Cup. But Ronaldo later stayed as his side crashed out in the last eight.

His sister had urged him to leave the World Cup and come home to a place where he has ‘all the gratitude and not ingratitude’ following his demotion to Portugal’s bench.

Ronaldo was visibly unhappy after being dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland. He lost his starting place to Benfica’s rising star Goncalo Ramos.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmY9i_ptmqQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related