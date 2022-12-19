Cross River Police Arrest Suspected IPOB Members, Recover IEDs, 5 AK47, Others (Pics)

Three persons suspected to be members of IPOB including a village head were among suspects paraded by the Cross River state Police on Monday in Calabar.

The Command also recovered , four Improvised Explosive Devices , IEDs ,two explosive chemical five AK 47 riffles , 200 live ammunition , one pump action and several locally made pistols and dane guns.

Briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters , Diamond Hills , Calabar , the Commissioner of Police CP Sule Balarabe said they got reliable information that some members of IPOB were sighted at Bebe III community in Obanliku LGA planning to carry out their criminal activities.

“Based on the strength of the information, the military in collaboration with the Anti Kidnapping Squad swung into action and arrested three suspected including Richard Ukehad 29, Esther Asado 29 and Chief Isaac Ebebe 44.

“They equally led the team to their camp where two dane guns , one Biafra uniform, one Biafra flag ,four explosive devices, two suspected explosive chemical, criminal charms one police beret and so on. They will be charged to court soon,” he said .

Speaking further, CP Balabare revealed that two other person’s were arrested for unlawful possession of firearm.

He said:” The command while performing its duty will not tolerate any unwholesome behavior from any quarters whether by individual or group.

“We are poised to clamp down on criminal elements and lawbreakers at all levels,” he said.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/criver-police-arrest-suspected-ipob-members-recover-ieds-5-ak47-others/

