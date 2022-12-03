Crowd Funding: APC Raises ₦24 Million In 3 Days For Tinubu (Names Of Highest Donors)

■ Audu Abubakar, Sanwo-Olu, others top list of donors

Out of N5 billion target of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the prosecution of its 2023 presidential campaign, the party has raised the sum of N24 million in three days.

The presidential election has been fixed for February 2023 and the party in its bid to raise funds for the prosecution of Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima’s campaign, on Tuesday, November 29, unveiled crowd funding application for the project, tagged: Tinubu Shettima Campaign on Blessmi.com.

The party’s crowd funding committee is chaired by Shettima while an oil and gas business magnate and ex-presidential aspirant, Jack Rich is the vice chairman.

As at 11:50 am on Friday, the total sum of money donated through the platform for the project was N 24, 366, 000.

The highest donor so far on the platform is Audu Abubakar who donated N500, 000 and N9, 5 million, making a total of N10 million.

Others also ranked as highest donors were, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who donated N2 million, while APC vice-presidential candidate, Shettima, APC senatorial candidates in Lagos Central and West, Wasiu Eshinlokun Wasiu, Idiat Adebule, Skarf Limited and Otunba Wale Osinubi all donated N1 million each.

Other donors include Shamsudeen Garba, Umar Isah, Abdullah Mohammad, Sulaiman Ibrahim, Haladu Tijjani, Abubakar Musa, Idris Amin, Usman Sabo, Alkasim Ibrahim, Idris Adam and many more.

The APC Vice Presidential candidate, who unveiled the crowdfunding app in Lagos, said it would give the people a sense of belonging and deepen democracy.

Shettima, who spoke on behalf of Tinubu, said they both have leadership qualities which stand them tall above other contestants.

He added that leadership goes beyond churning out dubious statistics. He also hailed the committee which created the application, and promised they will be relevant even after the party wins the election.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the application as another way of using technology to support the Tinubu/Shettima candidacy, and urged Nigerians to show their “individual commitment to the Tinubu/Shettima campaign through their contribution.”



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/crowd-funding-apc-raises-24m-in-3-days-for-tinubu/

