Crowd Greets Adams Oshiomhole At APC Town Hall Meeting

See How Calabar Residents Appreciated Adams Oshiomhole At APC Town hall Meeting That Gets Everyone Talking(Video)

It is undeniable that the Deputy Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is adored throughout the federation, and the affection he receives wherever he goes is contagious.

Today, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was in Calabar with his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other party leaders for a town hall meeting titled Agro Industrialization and the Blue Economy.

The event was a resounding success, demonstrating the APC’s ambitious plans for the country in the coming years.

One scene that piqued our interest was the love shown to Adams Oshiomhole when he was introduced by the ceremony’s MC; the entire hall went into a frenzy with loud shouts of Oshobaba filling the air.

It was a case of pure undiluted love and it was in excess , check out that priceless moment below.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Calabar.

