The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to a video of police officers drinking alcohol while on duty, IGBERETV reports.

The officers were dressed in military attire with bottles of alcoholic drinks in front of them. A Twitter user had shared the video and asked if this was right. Adejobi responded that it wasn’t right.

“No. You dont drink on duty”, Adejobi responded.



https://twitter.com/Princemoye1/status/1607494350589812736?t=Qkhkq8QMn7QBvvBFjsfVpQ&s=19

