Cynthia Morgan Abandons Her Lifelong Grammy Ambition To Become A Prophetess

Cynthia Morgan, now known as Madrina, has given up her lifelong dream of becoming a Grammy winner in order to become a prophetess.

The Nigerian dancehall singer revealed in a recent Instagram post that she was born a prophetess, but her family denies this.

Being born into a Jehovah’s Witness family, she claims, was a different story because there were no beliefs about the existence of prophets.

Cynthia revealed that he struggled with her gift until she was 25, at which point she realized she was stuck.

She wrote:

“I WAS BORN A PROPHET. BUT WAS BORN INTO A JEHOVAH WITNESS HOME. AND THEIR BELIEVE IS THAT JESUS WAS THE LAST PROPHET SO THEY DON’T BELIEVE THERE WILL BE PROPHETS TILL THE 2ND COMING OF JESUS CHRIST. THIS WAS ALSO MY BELIEVE AT THE TIME. SO I KEPT MY GIFT TO MYSELF. ONLY MY IMMEDIATE FAMILY KNEW ABOUT IT.

AT 16 I WENT INTO MUSIC THINKING MY GIFT OF PROPHECY WAS A FLUKE THINKING IT WILL STOP. AT 251 REALIZED IT WASN’T GOING ANYWHERE. I STRUGGLED WITH GOD BEGGING HIM I HAD TO WIN A GRAMMY BEFORE I ACCEPT MY CALLING PROPER.

SO FAR I HAVE REALIZED I AM WASTING MY TIME. THIS IS ONE OF THE MAJOR REASONS I WITHDREW FROM THE PUBLIC EYE. “

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related