The Ghanaian has also felt what most Nigerian men feel everyday. Dating a Nigerian lady is now like footing bills of orphans. Some our women have lost their pride!

Ghanaian Music Producer, Breggle Acha Derrick writes:

Dating is now complicated cos you don’t know maybe the person need help or love. I hear say dating a Nigerian woman nowadays is like taking care of an orphan �



https://twitter.com/Breggle/status/1598215951312379906?t=O7-QYzqCkCDSKc3ZCMRUzg&s=19

