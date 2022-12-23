Datti Ahmed Bows To Greet Tinubu At Abuja Central Mosque Today (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Picture of Datti ahmed Baba, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour party greeting Tinubu at the Abuja central mosque today.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: