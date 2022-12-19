Davido And Chioma Share A Kiss In Qatar (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqEQHxJXByY

A lovely video of singer Davido and Chioma sharing a Kiss in Qatar has been shared online, Davido leaned forward to kiss his woman as they hung out with some people.

