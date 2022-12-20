Davido & Chioma World Cup Photos Break Record As Most-Liked On Nigeria-Instagram

Davido And Chioma World Cup Photos Break Record As Most-Liked On Nigeria-Instagram

The pictures of Nigerian Singer, Davido’s with Chioma has become the most liked post by a Nigerian on Instagram, IGBERETV reports.

The couple arrived at the Lusail stadium in Qatar to witness the World Cup tournament. The afro pop singer shared adorable photos of himself and Chioma on Sunday, December 18. This was the first social media post he had made since the death of his son, Ifeanyi in October 2022.

Millions of followers from across the world rushed to the post to like it.

As at the time of this report, the photos have garnered over 1.7m likes on Instagram and close to over 220,000 comments.

“Eta 1hr #worldcupqatar2022”, the photos were captioned. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmT2debIQQd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

