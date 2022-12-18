Davido Performs At Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony

Nigerian superstar Davido, who arrived in Qatar ahead of his appearance at the FIFA 2022 World Cup’s closing ceremony, was supposed to perform at the beginning of the football tournament but couldn’t.

This will be the singer’s second public appearance since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October.

His performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, will be his first after the sad event that made him go off the radar.

The ‘Stand Strong’ singer’s appearance at the World Cup was first announced on Thursday, December 8, by Chinese businessman Stephen Hung via his Instagram story.

With great excitement, Hung confirmed that Davido will perform at the closing ceremony. He added that he could wait to see the singer.

Davido reacts to Portable’s Instagram post

The DMW label boss may be returning to social media almost two months after he stayed away as he reacted to a recent Instagram post by controversial singer Portable, which sparked interest among social media users.

On Thursday, December 15, in Warri, Delta State, the musician can be seen in videos posted on his Instagram page playing his popular song ‘Zazu’ at a school’s end-of-year party.

The children, their parents, and their guardians joined him on the dance floor as he sang and danced enthusiastically, with happiness radiating from everyone.

Captioning the post, Portable celebrated the children, he wrote: “Children are wonderful gift from God. I enjoyed myself performing among the kids. Warri una do well. See you soon again. Akoi million fans. Kinimah Fajah. Kinimah go far. ZEH Nation, many many inspiration.”

Davido liked the post, and this act has gotten a lot of people talking online, hoping that he returns to social media soon.



