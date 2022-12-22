Delta PDP Chieftain & Driver Die In Auto Crash On Their Way To Campaign Rally (Pics)

Delta PDP Chieftain And Driver Die In Auto Crash On Their Way To Campaign Rally (Photos)

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Joe Unuame, and his driver died in a fatal car accident, IGBERETV reports.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after Umeh junction along Ughelli/Patani road.

It was gathered that Chief Unuame’s Toyota black SUV had a head-on collision with a fuel tanker while on his way to the PDP campaign rally in Patani.

The driver died on the spot while Chief Unuame was rushed to a nearby hospital, but confirmed dead after medical intervention.

Chief Unuame hails from the Akpere-Olomu community, Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was, until his death, a staunch member of the PDP.

Former Delta State governor, James Ibori mourned him on Facebook.

“Chief Joe Unuame! Gone too soon! What a tragic loss. Tisio! Next! Rest in Peace.” Ibori wrote.

