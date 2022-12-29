Destiny Etiko Adopts Her Gateman’s Daughter, Shades Estranged Adopted Daughter

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has said she has adopted a new and younger child following her rift with her estranged adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia, IGBERETV reports.

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, the actress said she decided to adopt and train the daughter of her Hausa gateman.

This is coming after the actress lamented her relationship with Chinenye during an IG session. Etiko noted during the session that her former adopted daughter, Chinenye hurt her deeply despite all of the sacrifices she made for her to provide her with a good life. She said she bought her an iPhone 11 max, paid her school fees, bought her clothes and sheltered her.

Destiny has now come out to shade Chinenye by sharing a cute moment with the much younger girl she adopted. Etiko stated that her ‘new daughter’ “won’t be too wild, rude, disrespectful, ungrateful and a backbiter”.

She wrote;

“My baby is growing so fast

MY HAUSA PRINCESS

Wont stop been nice

At least this one is still very small and I know she won’t be too wild, rude, disrespectful, ungrateful and a backbiter it’s well sha”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmrjF0eqg__/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

