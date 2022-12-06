Did Peter Obi Attend Major Christian Events Before The 2023 Election Season?

Is it true that Peter Obi never attended major Christian events before the 2023 election campaign season?

Some people have claimed that Peter Obi never attended any major Christian event like gospel concerts, crusades and revivals before the 2023 election campaign season and that he is only attending these events now because he wants votes in the election. Is this true?

Of course it’s not true and it’s very easy to prove that it’s not true. I have personally seen him at many such events (with my own eyes) very many times (even before he became a governor) and in this thread I will provide lots of evidence to show that this claim is totally false.

The Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki (CCDM) holds an annual concert called Unusual Praise. Peter Obi has attended virtually every edition of this event since 2015. I’m going to post pictures, videos and posts that show that Peter Obi is a regular at this event. Last year they they held a concert outside Lagos for the first time and Peter Obi attended Unusual Praise Onitsha 2021.

Some have even claimed that Peter Obi never attended any Pentecostal event until he became a candidate, so I shall post evidence that Peter Obi attended the Lord’s Chosen event in 2017 and The African Praise Experience of the House on The Rock in 2018.

Unusual Praise 2022 will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square this Friday and Peter Obi will most likely be there (as usual). This is what he has always done, so why should he stop now because he has become a presidential candidate?

Interview with Peter Obi at Unusual Praise Onitsha 2021 (26th November, 2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWguGo0qPk8

Peter Obi, Val Ezigbo, etc at Unusual Praise 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tufxYtjcuKc

