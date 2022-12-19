Did Tinubu Steal The Show With Messi’s Victory At Qatar World Cup

Emi lo kan of Doha : How Tinubu Stole The Show With Messi’s Victory At Qatar World Cup

Even non-football fans would agree that yesterday’s World Cup final between France and Argentina was a blast and the best the World Cup has ever seen.

The match held everyone’s attention until the final seconds, with players demonstrating their dedication to winning the World Cup. In the end, Argentina won after putting up a fierce performance that saw France and Mbappe do wonders during the game.

The world began praising Messi as the Greatest of All Time, the genuine and real GOAT, following the final whistle with Argentina’s victory.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, joined in the celebrations as well. He posted a photo of Messi sporting the recognizable Tinubu infinity logo, which also happens to be the official logo for the Qatar World Cup, on his official Twitter account and labelled it Emi lo kan of Doha.

Kikiki, as you can see, the response has been MADT O, the people have jumped into the discussions, and Tinubu has also taken the spotlight with Argentina, the World Cup winners, and their hero, the unstoppable Lionel Messi.

One standout aspect of the tweet was the similarity between Tinubu and Messi in terms of commitment to team, nation, work ethic, discipline in the field of play both on and off the field, having an eye on the prize, and working tirelessly to achieve the objective regardless of the challenges. Messi and Tinubu shared a great deal of happy and inspiring stories that were plainly related.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

