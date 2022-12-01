Distraught Mexico Fan Destroys His Expensive TV After World Cup Heartbreak

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_HlsmcaPKA

A Mexican fan has gone viral after he angrily smashed his television following the country’s early elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico were unable to go past the group stages of the tournament after a disastrous campaign that saw them finish third in Group C.

The team, under the tutelage of Tata Martino, managed just four points in three of their group-stage fixtures.

Mexico drew against Poland in their World Cup opener before suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina, who topped the pool.

One distraught fan who was unable to control his emotions was captured on camera smashing his television.

