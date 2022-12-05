Dogara Replies Wike: You Are Suffering From Amnesia

To my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike; if there is anything you are suffering from, I never thought amnesia would be one of them. Why would you think no one, except you, is entitled to a certain set of principles he/she cannot compromise? It’s such a pity if you cannot remember what our discussion and agreement was all about.

Why should only your own position be respected and followed? I would never betray a friend and a brother that is why I won’t respond to your tirade on live TV. The details of our conversation is sealed up with me but if you feel it’s okay to throw it to the public kindly give me a written consent to divulge it so that the public can judge who is saying the truth. Thank God there was a witness!



https://twitter.com/YakubDogara/status/1599816095069675520?t=SCHLzPix-dChL6xDKxnfVg&s=19

Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7466270/let-come-beat-me-wike

