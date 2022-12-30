Dont Feel Distress And Never Let Despair Dominate

In the name of Alah the most beneficent the merciful…Q94v1-8..gives relieved to our noble prophets and all believers Facing problem or despair..it is unescapable thing that a Muslim will face in some moment of his or her life some challenges . It is advisable that a true Muslim should be strong and take lesson from the scriptures as guidance during those time of distress …

Note

1.some problem are blessing for they help you to develop newer strength in facing life situation.

2.some are challenges that help to improve your faith and closeness to Allah..

3.some problem are a secret blessing the you thought are calamities I have. I have experienced lot of challenges and read about many people that faces problem that, it was after the occurrences the they become successful, more pious,

More patience and rational in things ( matured brain factory resect mode..MBFREM

4.some problem are needed test to make us more emotional matured

…

5..some problem are Ideal THING NEEDED TO bring real transformation and total turn around in your life ..tell me great men or women that have no down time moment virtually not..

For the fact that the problem has not really taking your life it is a clear indication that their will be relief soonest.. but while passing through the trial you need to be strong and know that after the rain come the sunshine…

