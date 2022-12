A Nigerian pastor, Rev. Bernard Achiuior has warned his followers to refuse oral s*x, IGBERETV reports.

He said oral s*x is more “demonic” than other forms of sex.

He wrote on his Facebook page;

“Don’t let anyone lick your private part. It is more demonic than lovemaking…”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02g9f12Vo4UmWSReidMeykado4mrsjYT2MAe3ivGf7mt3W1SYN9cG4AjG5oVwycphcl&id=100075840068840

