Doyin Okupe Debunks Rumours That He Has Defected To The PDP

Doyin @doyinokupe

After ‘chopping shishi’, *Doyin Okupe (D-G of Peter Obi’s LP Presidential Campaign Organisation) returns home to PDP*! �

ANOTHER DIS INFORMATION AND LIE FROM OUR DETRACTORS. SO THEY WISH BUT THIS SOLID MOVEMENT WILL NOT RELENT UNTIL THIS EVIL PILLARS COLLAPSE COMPLETELY

https://twitter.com/doyinokupe/status/1604458367631691776

Doyin @doyinokupe

Lies, fabrications & disinformation are their tools. But in the end they will fail & be shamed. Doyin okupe has not chopped any shish neither has he shifted base by 1mm!!! We are moving frwd till God delivers us all from the Perpetual Raiders of this lost but glorious Ark. NAIJA

https://twitter.com/doyinokupe/status/1604459710400323584

