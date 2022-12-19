Doyin Okupe Won’t Go To Prison – Lawyer

This is a tweet made by his lawyer. He says Okupe is a victim.of the Money Laundering Act, which is why the court gave him the payment option.

Okupe will pay N500,000 for each of of the counts he was found guilty of.

Contrary to false and ill advised news circulating around the social media, our client, Dr. Doyin Okupe was not, and would not be serving jail time of any sort.The Honourable court in its magnanimity, made a order for the option of prison sentence “OR” an option of payment of fine in lieu of prison sentence.

Our client has preferred the option of payment of a fine in lieu of prison sentence and as it stands, remains a free man with liberty to go about his personal and political engagements.

For the records, our client’s reputation remains untainted, with his only blemish being that he was a victim of circumstance of the provisions of the Money Laundering Act which was construed aggressively against him.

Regardless of the circumstances, our client remains a VICTOR.

https://twitter.com/_agubandieze/status/1604871070783537153?t=6YSjdOyd3-03nMb5lCY2cQ&s=19

