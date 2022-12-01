Dr. Femi Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Defiling His Wife’s 15-Year-Old Niece

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gidsr6c2oF8

Video: Dr. Femi remanded in prison for allegedly d£filing his wife’s 15-yr-old niece

A Sexual Offences and Domestic Viol£nce Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has remanded the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Femi Olaleye, for alleged defil£ment of his16 year-old wife’s niece (name withheld).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ramon Oshodi on Wednesday, November 30, ordered that the defendant to be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail.

Oleleye is charged with a two-count charge of defil£ment and s£xual a$$ault by penetration.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

