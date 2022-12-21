The Department of State Security Service in Imo state on Wednesday disclosed that its operatives had arrested the kingpins of constant attacks in the state.

The Director of the Department in the state, Wilcox Idaminabo, who spoke at a stakeholders meeting in Owerri, the state capital, with the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Sylvia Agu, said that the secret police and other security agencies were committed to ensuring that lasting peace reigns in the state.

He disclosed that the agency had made a major breakthrough in fighting insecurity in the state.

Idaminabo informed that the kingpins who masterminded the attack at the INEC headquarters in Owerri recently and other government facilities had been arrested.

The DSS director said the department had also dislodged the bandits’ camp at Orsu, where the hoodlums had made their headquarters.

According to him, the constant raid by operatives of SSS led to the arrest of one Mike Ahize, who he said is the leader of the hoodlums in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

https://punchng.com/dss-arrests-masterminds-of-imo-inec-attacks/

