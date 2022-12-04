DSS To Religious Leaders: Don’t Incite Nigerians Against Government

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday, warned religious leaders of both Islam and Christianity from inciting Nigerians against the present administration in the country.

The secret police also warned political leaders to do away with the usage of thugs when carrying out their activities, urging the youths not to make themselves a willful tool for politicians.

The Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, handed down this warning in Abuja during the graduation ceremony of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 15 at the National Institute for Security Studies.

Bichi specifically said those making negative comments about Nigeria both online and offline should be circumspect, noting that the country is not bad security-wise the way they are portraying it.

Journalists tasked on effective grassroots reporting

“The DSS has come of age and we are going to partner with security agencies to make sure we reduce the insecurity in the country. I believe Nigeria will overcome all the obstacles enveloping the nation.

“People are saying Nigeria is a failed state, but we have indices that show Nigeria is of a great state if only we can make the best out of the situation we find ourselves in now. That is why the DSS always thinks ahead of our opponents, our operations nowadays are driven by technology and we shall sustain that.

“Those commenting negatively about the nation, especially religious leaders, many of them have forgotten what is written in their books. If you are inciting people then, you are not adhering to what God asked you to do,” he said.

The spymaster lamented that human rights organisations are discouraging security agencies in the country, saying their action is a disservice to the country and that they have not been fair to security agencies.

He said, “The people who are canvassing for human rights, let me tell you, they are just discouraging the security agencies. The person that was killed has a right, you that is claiming human rights when the security agency goes after them and you are now saying human rights, you are not being fair to us.

“You are doing a disservice to a sovereign nation. We are not saying we will go and torment innocent people but at the same time, don’t support criminals. Let’s look at what we have. My service will not allow anybody to mess up this country. You attack our structures, and individuals, we will attack you.”

He, however, vowed that the days of those fueling insecurity and believing they cannot be caught are numbered.

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of the institute, Ayodele Adeleke, urged the graduands to deploy the knowledge acquired to help their countries in tackling various security challenges. He also called on them to be good ambassadors of the institute.

Nigerians can now earn dollars LEGITIMATELY by participating in the premium domain business; our clients acquired a premium domain for $700 and profited $13,000 within 3 weeks. Click here see how you too can do it.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related