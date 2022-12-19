DSS Withdraws Personnel Attached To Governor Adeleke

The Department of State Services has withdrawn the security details attached to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

This development was confirmed on Sunday by the governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement.

A group, Osun Shall Rise Again had on Saturday, claimed that the leadership of the DSS withdrew its officers attached to Adeleke, following a disagreement.

OSRA disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary and Chairman, Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju respectively.

The group further alleged that the secret police took the step after Adeleke made ‘unguarded utterances’ before the personnel deployed to work with him.

The statement further read in part, “The development angered the DSS headquarters and after making contacts, they decided to withdraw their personnel.

“After the withdrawal, the governor apparently realising his mistakes decided to reach out to plead. He is being expected in Abuja on Monday, where he will be explaining himself and reassure the DSS that he can be trusted.”

Rasheed in a statement however said the action was caused by a “minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the police.”

He added that the incident has been reported to the authorities for resolution.

The statement read, “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the Police.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution.

“The issue is being sorted out. We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“Your Governor is fully secured and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance.”

https://saharareporters.com/2022/12/18/nigerias-secret-police-dss-allegedly-withdraws-personnel-attached-osun-governor

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related