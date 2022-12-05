E-Transmission Of Election Results: INEC To Meet NCC, Telcos On Tuesday

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission is set to transmit the 2023 poll results in real-time from 176,846 polling units across the country.

He said the commission as part of its preparations has identified telecommunications “blind spots” in some areas and was already in touch with the Nigerian Communications Commission with a view to finding a solution to them.

According to him, the commission has conducted a successful pilot on e-transmission of poll results in real-time, adding that the agency is set to achieve a seamless transmission of poll results across the country in 2023.

Yakubu, who made this known at a strategic interactive meeting with journalists in Lagos, spoke against the backdrop of concerns in some quarters over the readiness of the country for e-transmission of poll results in real-time.



https://www.rootstv.ng/news/2022/12/2023-inec-to-meet-ncc-telcos-on-tuesday/

