Early Photos Of APC's Presidential Rally In Minna

Battle 4 2023: Early Photos Of APC’s Presidential Rally At Minna Shows The Game Is On (Photos)

Wow, it seems like the APC is working extremely hard to win the 2023 presidential election. The party is certainly courting voters in a spectacular manner.

The pictures coming in from Minna are insane in terms of the crowds already seated, awaiting the arrival of the Jagaban, who should be on the ground any moment now.

Take a close look at the event and leave your comments; the sea of heads is indescribable and a sight to behold.

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Osodi

Source iReporteronline.
https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/battle-4-2023-early-photos-of-apcs-presidential-rally-at-minna-shows-the-game-is-on-photos/

