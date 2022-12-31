Easy Steps On How I Made Ewa Agoyin (Beans And Sauce) With Bread (Photos, Video)

Ewa Agoyin is a delicious beans and stew recipe, where the beans is cooked tender enough that it melts in your mouth. The stew is so delicious and can be eaten with bread, boiled yam, boiled potatoes, fried plantain, etc.

This video gives an easy to follow steps on how to make the tastiest Ewa Agoyin stew recipe.

Ingredients:

Dried bell peppers (Tatashe)

Dried peppers (Ata Dindin)

Palm oil

Onions

Ginger

Crayfish

Seasoning Cubes

Salt to taste

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ydL7BEPe0U

STEPS:

Select the beans of stone, dirt and chaff. Soak in cold water for up to 2 hours.

Soaking the beans helps it decrease flatulence, bloating, drains out any insecticide used in preservation, cook faster.

Cook the beans till soft and add salt to taste before mashing it.

Soak dried peppers and tatashe in hot water for up to 20 minutes.

Wash and blend the peppers with crayfish, ginger and onions.

In a dry pot add in palm oil, bleach it and add chopped onions, fry till the onions turn golden in colour.

Add in the blended ingredients and fry till very dry without burning it.

Add in seasoning and salt and fry a little more.

Serve and enjoy your Ewa Agoyin.

I eat mine with bread, what do you eat yours with?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related